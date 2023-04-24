x
Snyder County

Man admits to attempted homicide in Snyder County

Justin Yerger got into a fight in Middlecreek Township last year and shot a man in the head.
Credit: WNEP

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man has admitted to trying to kill another man in Snyder County.

Justin Yerger pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted first-degree homicide.

According to the district attorney's office, Yerger got into a fight with Chad Howard in May of 2022 in Middlecreek Township and shot Howard in the head.

Police say Yerger also pointed the gun at a witness who tried to intervene.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 10 to 30 years, but Yerger has not yet been formally sentenced.

