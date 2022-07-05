Man accused of stealing from the dead

Police say the man went into a hotel room where someone had just died and stole a man's wallet.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A man from Snyder County was arraigned on charges of forgery, theft, and abuse of a corpse.

Police say Jose Hernandez-Thurbhus was working as a maintenance man for the Econolodge in Shamokin Dam in 2018.

Police say that was when Hernandez went into a hotel room where someone had just died and stole a man's wallet.

He allegedly racked up a total of nearly $500 in credit card charges.

Hernandez then fled to Puerto Rico.

He was brought back to Shamokin Dam and arraigned.