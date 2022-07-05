x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Snyder County

Man accused of stealing from the dead

Police say the man went into a hotel room where someone had just died and stole a man's wallet.
Credit: WNEP

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A man from Snyder County was arraigned on charges of forgery, theft, and abuse of a corpse.

Police say Jose Hernandez-Thurbhus was working as a maintenance man for the Econolodge in Shamokin Dam in 2018.

Police say that was when Hernandez went into a hotel room where someone had just died and stole a man's wallet.

He allegedly racked up a total of nearly $500 in credit card charges.

Hernandez then fled to Puerto Rico.  

He was brought back to Shamokin Dam and arraigned.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bears enjoy new home in Snyder County