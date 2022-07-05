Man accused of stealing from the dead

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A man from Snyder County was arraigned on charges of forgery, theft, and abuse of a corpse.
Police say Jose Hernandez-Thurbhus was working as a maintenance man for the Econolodge in Shamokin Dam in 2018.
Police say that was when Hernandez went into a hotel room where someone had just died and stole a man's wallet.
He allegedly racked up a total of nearly $500 in credit card charges.
Hernandez then fled to Puerto Rico.
He was brought back to Shamokin Dam and arraigned.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.