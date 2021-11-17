'Lura's Walk for Hunger' filling food bank shelves in central Pennsylavnia

Grocery prices are on the rise, and more people are turning to food banks for help. A radio host near Selinsgrove is hoping to help.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you're driving through parts of central Pennsylvania over the next few days, you may see a woman pushing a yellow shopping cart. It's all part of Lura's Walk for Hunger.

"I'm walking 32 miles over three days across four counties here in central Pennsylvania—starting at the Selinsgrove Weis Markets and ending at the Bloomsburg Weis Markets," said Lura Good, the morning show host on Hanna Radio, based in the Selinsgrove area.

Good is pushing an empty shopping cart 32 miles from Selinsgrove to Bloomsburg.

"(This) basically symbolizes the fact that there are folks who are hungry this holiday season, and we want to change that."

The fundraiser kicked off with help from students from Sun Area Technical Institute.

"We come up with fundraisers and stuff to help out, so we heard about this, and we all got together to contribute to it," said senior Skyelar Bowersox.

The students made signs and decorated this shopping cart.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, grocery prices are rising, increasing demand for the food bank's services. Good says she's happy to help.

"As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I thought, 'How can I give back and raise awareness and funds?' which is what the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank needs."

Donations are being collected for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank along the way.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, $1 provides six hot meals.