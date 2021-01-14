BrightFarms is giving away free salad to health care workers and first responders.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Leafy greens are an essential part of our diet and BrightFarms produces them right here in Snyder County. The 300,000-square-foot greenhouse opened last year outside Selinsgrove.

"What we put into our bodies is of course really important for our physical health, but it's also really important for our mental wellbeing," said Abby Prior, BrightFarms senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Prior says the company wants to honor health care workers and first responders. It recently launched a program called Local Greens for Local Heroes.

"We wanted to take an opportunity to share some additional gratitude with those individuals in the communities that are really taking care of the rest of us," Prior said.

During the months of January and February, BrightFarms is giving health care workers and first responders up to five free boxes of salad.

"This is our way of saying thank you and appreciating and supporting the community," Prior said.

You are eligible if you are a health care worker, hospital staff, or first responder.