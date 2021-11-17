'Little Norway' in need of volunteers

Officials in Selinsgrove are looking for volunteers for the borough's outdoor ice skating rink.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Right now, it's just a grassy patch of land on Sassafras Street in Selinsgrove. But when the weather gets colder, it turns into "Little Norway," an outdoor ice skating rink. Little Norway has been a longtime tradition in Selinsgrove.

"We want to see it continue, but we need the weather to, hopefully, cooperate and then also get ready to go with some volunteers," Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz said.

Martz says Little Norway did not open last year because it was not cold enough.

"Hopefully this year it will get cold enough, but in order to be able to do that there must be a lot of preparation on the front end," Martz said.

Martz is looking for volunteers to help with Little Norway once it gets cold enough to open the rink.

"People that pass out the skates to the kids and adults that come too. Then there's a fire inside to just keep it stoked up, keep an eye on things. We're going to need people to clear snow," Martz said.

In addition to volunteers, the borough is also looking for monetary donations and ice skates.

"We need to do some purchasing of skates, specifically sizes 9-13 is what we're really looking for," Martz said.

People tell Newswatch 16 they are looking forward to ice skating this year.

"I think it will be great for the area and I think it will be good to see people back out on the ice," Daniel Lee said.