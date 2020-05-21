Libraries open for curbside services

Some libraries in counties that are in the governor's yellow phase have reopened with restrictions.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove is typically a quiet place, but since the library closed to the public since mid-March, it's been very quiet.

"Our staff has been doing all sorts of online programming. We've been preparing for the summer. We've been doing lots and lots of work but with no public, so it's been very strange," Pam Ross said.

Pam Ross is the executive director for the Snyder County Libraries.

Now that Snyder County is in the yellow phase, some of the libraries in the system reopened this week for curbside pickup.

People can check out books online or by phone.

"And then we set up an appointment time for them. And then they come, and we meet them either at the door right here, or we let them into the lobby, but we can't let them into the library," Ross said.

The library in Selinsgrove requires people to wear a mask when picking up books.

"It's sad that we can't let people use the computers and things like that yet, but for now we're doing what we need to do," Ross said.

Once a book is returned, it's disinfected and set aside for three days before it can be checked out again.

"It's very strange, but it's also really exciting," Ross said.