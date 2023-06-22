Learning about law enforcement at Camp Cadet

The Pennsylvania State Police holds camps all over the state, teaching kids about law enforcement.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 40 students from Central Pennsylvania are learning what it's like to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper. This week is Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement's Camp Cadet. It gives campers a week-long look into the life of a law enforcement officer.

"Part of it is their self-esteem and building up their self-esteem in doing stuff they're uncomfortable with," Nate Fisher said.

State troopers run Camp Cadet all over Pennsylvania. This one is for teens from Snyder, Montour, Union, and Northumberland Counties. It is held at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. The 12-15-year-olds learn about all different aspects of law enforcement, including helicopters, the state police K-9 unit, and traffic stops. When Newswatch 16 stopped by the campers got a motorcycle demonstration.

"The mounted unit from the Pennsylvania State Police. We've had motivational speakers on suicide. We had the national guard. It's every hour the whole day these kids are moving," Fisher said.

Many of the kids say they chose to sign up for Camp Cadet because they believe it will help them with what they want to do in the future. Bryce Auman wants to be a state trooper.

"I'm learning self-discipline and becoming stronger," Bryce Auman said.

"I would like to become a state game warden because I think it would be fun working with people and animals," Claire Reedy said.