Hundreds line up for free masks

Over 700 were handed out to folks looking to stay safe during the pandemic.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds came out in Snyder County Saturday afternoon for their chance to get free face masks.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce held a face mask giveaway for the second week in a row.

Organizers say they gave out about 700 fabric masks and once those ran out, handed out some blue sterile ones as well.

"Originally started because people were going into hospitals asking for masks and we wanted to make sure we diverted that traffic from the hospitals. But I think we realize the demand for them pretty quickly and we decided to keep going until there's no longer a need," said Joanne Troutman of the United Way.