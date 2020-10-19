A human library is an event with volunteers acting as human books. Susquehanna University is holding a virtual human library this week.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The library is a popular spot for students at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. But this week, the library will expand online into what is known as a virtual Human Library.

"A project that was created to help communities combat prejudices, break down stereotypes, and promote empathy through positive, constructive conversations," Ryan Ake explained.

Ake coordinated the Human Library at Susquehanna University. There are 14 "human books" who act as storytellers. The books connect with people one on one online and tell their stories.

"We hope that there's enough stories to interest many community members to sit down and talk with these folks for 30 minutes," Ake said.

This year's human books discuss topics like addiction, dating violence, racial and sexual orientation issues. Susquehanna University Professor Harvey Edwards will talk about his parents. His book is called "Born from the Great Migration."

"That was a part of that migration of millions of African-Americans from the south to find better opportunities to make their lives better and their children's lives better," Edwards said.

Edwards is looking forward to participating in the virtual event.

"It's unique for its ease of two strangers sitting down and having a conversation about a topic that they're both interested in when they start out not knowing each other," Edwards said.