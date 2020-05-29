"Green Day" For Snyder County businesses

Business owners we spoke with today told us they are happy to finally be back to work after more than ten weeks. Customers are just as happy to support them.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It was a busy morning at The Hairquarters in Selinsgrove, which is something hair stylists here have not been able to say for more than ten weeks.

Snyder County is one of 18 counties that moved into the governor's green phase.

"Friday when Governor Wolf announced it our phones were ringing off the hook. It was crazy," Lori Reichenbach said.

There are a lot of guidelines hair salons must follow now that they are reopened.

Lori Reichenbach says they are operating at 50% capacity and sanitizing after each client.

"I'm trying not to get right in people's faces. I'm trying to cut from behind, which sometimes is challenging if you're used to cutting bangs you're right in front of people," Reichenbach said.

Clients and hairdressers are wearing masks.

"I'm excited but a little nervous because Snyder County is open but Union and Northumberland Counties are not. A lot of our clients are coming from other counties," Reichenbach said.

A few blocks away at The Selinsgrove Hotel, people were dining in for the first time since mid-March.

"It's amazing. It feels great but it's also weird because you can't just hang out like you normally would at the bar, but it's great. We're going to see people we haven't seen in two months," Kelsey Ritter said.

Under the green phase, restaurants may open for dine-in customers at 50% capacity.

"Bar stools are going to be six feet apart. Only four to a spot. No standing room, you can't just hang out in the bar," Ritter said.

Employees at The Selinsgrove Hotel are wearing masks, and are encouraging customers to do the same, while they aren't eating of course. The restaurant is now using one-sided menus, which are being sanitized after each use.

"Plastic-ware, plastic cups, takeout containers are going to be used as much as they can just to limit things that other people have touched," Ritter said.