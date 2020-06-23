Gnat problems bugging people across the Keystone State

A representative for DEP says the department is aware of the increase in black flies over last season.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A helicopter took off from Penn Valley Airport near Selinsgrove on Tuesday, ready to treat area streams for black flies. This is part of the Department of Environmental Protection's Aerial Black Fly Suppression Operation.

Black flies, also known as gnats, have been a big problem in parts of our area this year.

"We have a lot of them congregating around the house, so, yeah, it's definitely been a bit of a pain this year," Emily Stotter said.

A representative for DEP says the department is aware of the increase in black flies over last season. According to DEP, warm weather has played a role in that, along with the cost and availability of treatment supplies.

DEP says it did not miss any scheduled work or black fly spray operations due to COVID-19 and it will continue to treat area streams in the next few weeks.

DEP recommends wearing bug spray when you go outside, something with DEET in it. Also wearing long sleeves or long pants.

"You've got to wear a lot of bug spray because it's pretty bad down by the creek. When you're wading down in the water, it gets pretty bad," Jamison Hoover said.

Jamison Hoover of Selinsgrove spends a lot of time outside during the summer. He saw DEP's helicopter spraying for black flies and he thinks it helps.