From scents to sanitizer

A perfume manufacturer in Selinsgrove saw a drop in business when the coronavirus pandemic hit, so Demeter Fragrance switched its focus.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Demeter Fragrance manufactures more than 300 scents at its facility in Selinsgrove. This time of year is typically the company's slow season. But when the COVID-19 crisis hit, Demeter's sales took a nosedive. The company decided to temporarily switch gears and produce hand sanitizer.

"We have an alcohol license and we are certified to ship hazmat. Hand sanitizer is mostly alcohol, same as perfume. So we had most of the ingredients here, we just had to source a few ingredients and just turn it over to hand sanitizer instead of perfume," explained plant manager Marissa Crames.

Crames says the process to manufacture hand sanitizer and perfume is very similar so the decision was a no-brainer.

"We're busy. We have work again and not everybody is blessed enough to say that. It's very nice that we can provide a service that's needed and to help out people."

The company recently gave out hundreds of free bottles to essential workers.

"We've given it to the police, the fire departments, the prison. There are so many places that need it and cannot get it, and it's nice to be able to supply it."

A one-ounce bottle is $6 and a three-ounce bottle is $12.