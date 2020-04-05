Free milk in Snyder County

Folks began lining up at 9 am. Monday for the giveaway.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Vehicles filled the former Kmart parking lot in Shamokin Dam and traffic was backed up for miles. People were in line all morning for a free milk giveaway.

"I got here about 10:30," Holly Shellenberger said, "I've been sitting here in the parking lot."

The Dairy Farmers of America partnered with National Beef, a meatpacking business in Hummels Wharf, to give away free milk.

"4,000 gallons of milk was through our conversation with the DFA. They said that that's what they could get down in short notice," said Micah Miner, general manager at National Beef.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce also helped with the giveaway.

"Between social media and some of the print help we had at least 1,500 folks say that they were going to come today, which is perfect. We're trying to do two gallons per vehicle that comes, obviously helping as many people in the community as possible," said Miner.

People drove up, popped open their trunks, got their milk, and drove off.

"It's sad for everybody right now and what we're all going through. But everybody pulling together is just amazing and this is what America is all about," Shellenberger said.