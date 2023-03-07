Former district attorney sworn in as judge in Snyder County

Former District Attorney Mike Piecuch was sworn in Monday for a seat on the bench.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — There is a new judge on the bench in Snyder County.

Former District Attorney Mike Piecuch was sworn in Monday for a seat on the bench.

These pictures come from Judge Piecuch's Twitter account.

The seat opened after former President Judge Michael Sholley retired.

Piecuch won both the democratic and republican nominations in May, giving him a clear field for election to a full term in November.

Assistant District Attorney Heath Brosius was also sworn in Monday as Snyder County's new district attorney taking over, for now, Judge Piecuch.