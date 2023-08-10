Forecast calls for Summer Snow Day in Snyder County

We are in the middle of summer, but it's expected to snow in one part of Snyder County this weekend for Gilson Snow's annual winter sports celebration.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Things look a lot different at Gilson Snow since the last time Newswatch 16 stopped by. Last November, a fire destroyed the company's manufacturing facility outside New Berlin.

Gilson is holding one last event there this weekend—Summer Snow Day.

"We've got a lot of memories in this space, not just our team, the entire community," Nick Gilson said. "What an awesome way to celebrate the first ten years in central Pennsylvania, and so excited for the next chapter."

"We've had a really good time here, and we really grew as a company, Summer Snow Day in particular," Austin Royer said. "But we have a really good location we're moving to next year, so we're excited to give this the proper sendoff."

Austin Royer and Nick Gilson started Gilson Snow ten years ago. The company's Summer Snow Day will be this Saturday, a free community event.

"We're excited to bring everybody in and show them around and show them what Summer Snow Day can be all about, which is a party in the middle of summer with some snow," Royer said.

"We've got a ton of breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries here—real snow on the iron mountain behind us. We've got a ton of vendors, amazing food trucks, live music," Gilson said.

As for Gilson Snow's new location in Selinsgrove, Royer and Gilson say the plan is to start production next month.

"We've got a growing backorder, orders coming in from all over the world. The second these machines are turned back on, we're going to be working around the clock getting orders out to all of the awesome customers all over the place," Gilson said.