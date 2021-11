The fire started just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A family was forced from their home after a fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out along North Old Trail in Shamokin Dam just before 11 p.m.

A family of three lived in the home, and all made it out safely.

However, officials say the home is a total loss.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the rear of the home, but there is no word yet on what caused the fire in Snyder County.