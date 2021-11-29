Fitness center helping people with Parkinson's

The facility in Snyder County offers classes and support groups for people with the disease and their families.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Titan Tactical Strength and Conditioning is a fitness center just outside of Shamokin Dam. The place recently celebrated its two-year anniversary.

Owner Matt Heintzelman says the private setting has allowed them to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic well.

"We're able to target a lot of different demographics but still kind of hone in on their specific needs a little bit more," Heintzelman said.

One group Heintzelman is especially happy to train is people with Parkinson's disease. Titan Tactical Strength and Conditioning offers classes five days a week for people with Parkinson's.

Newswatch 16 stopped by during "Power Moves."

"People with Parkinson's need an outlet. They need to be with people who are like them, that have the same issues, and also to get them moving," said trainer Cindy Murphy.

Murphy says these classes have been shown to improve the quality of life and slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.

People attending the class agreed.

"It's really helpful," said Ed Corliss. "I probably wouldn't be able to walk without it."

"Immensely. I feel that the progression of the disease has been much more controlled and much slower than it would have been otherwise," Al Nacinovich said.

The gym also holds a monthly support group for people with Parkinson's and their families.