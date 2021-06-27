Fishing competition held for nursing home residents in Snyder County

Residents were able to enjoy the sun and do a little fishing.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Residents at a nursing home in Snyder County participated in some friendly competition on Sunday.

Hooks 'N Triggers set up portable ponds in the parking lot of The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.

Organizers say it's great to get the residents outside after a long year.

"They have been cooped up behind closed doors and behind four walls for the last 15, 16 months. You lose count after a while. And when I saw the area community post that they were doing this with their loved ones. I figured why not give it a try," said Michelle Romig, Director of Activities and Community Life.

"Well, I like the outdoors. I like to do outdoor things as much as possible," said Eleanor Weiser, 98.