BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — A firefighter passed away in the line of duty in Snyder County.

Rescue Hose Company 20 in Beavertown posted on social media expressing their sympathies for their fallen fellow firefighter.

The company was responding to a fire along Parthemer Road, near McClure, at a chicken farm.

The fire company has not released the name of the firefighter who passed or the circumstances behind the death.

The hose company is flying its flag at half staff in memory of the fallen firefighter.