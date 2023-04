The flames started Monday at the Salem Lutheran Church on Salem Road in Penn Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a church fire in Snyder County.

The flames started around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Salem Lutheran Church on Salem Road in Penn Township, near Selinsgrove.

Crews believe the fire started in the basement of the church.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.