Find out what it's like to be a state trooper

Have you ever wondered what it's like being a police officer? The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for participants for the Citizens' Police Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement.

"We bring in different people of law enforcement like the DA's office, the FBI, K-9 unit, all different facets of state police and law enforcement to show the community an inside look at what we do on a daily basis," Trooper Andrea Jacobs said.

The Citizens' Police Academy is hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police every year in different parts of the state. In March, a six-week course will be held at the DH&L Fire Company near Selinsgrove.

Trooper Andrea Jacobs is looking for participants for the free program.

"To see that we're people and we're here to answer their questions and explain what we do so they have a better understanding of who we are and how we can help the community," Trooper Jacobs said.

Trooper Jacobs says the program is a look inside the world of a police officer. Participants can expect to see presentations and experience hands-on learning.

"We bring in simulators to have them be put in a situation that police might be put in to see how they'd react," Trooper Jacobs said.

Trooper Jacobs says she realizes people often deal with police on the worst days of their lives.

"The bad apples of law enforcement usually get the spotlight, where most of us are good people, and we're doing our best to protect the community and keep everyone safe," Trooper Jacobs said.

The Citizens' Police Academy starts on March 28. If you're interested in applying, contact Trooper Andrea Jacobs at PSP Milton, 717-461-5051, or andrjacobs@pa.gov.

A Citizens' Police Academy is coming to Snyder County starting March 28th! Reach out to Trooper Andrea Jacobs at andrjacobs@pa.gov for more information or for an application! Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ZTVr1aFcl3 — Troopers Andrea Jacobs & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 3, 2023