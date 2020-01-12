Festival of trees takes over library

A library in Snyder County is filled with Christmas trees and wreaths for its annual Festival of Trees, and you can participate online.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — There are brightly colored Christmas trees and wreaths everywhere you look inside the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove. The Festival of Trees is an annual event.

"We think of it as our gift to the community. It is a fundraiser, but more importantly than that, it's a way to spread some joy at this holiday time," said Pam Ross, executive director for Snyder County libraries.

Ross says in years past, people would come to the library to vote for their favorite tree. But because of the pandemic this year, voting will take place online.

"You can vote on your favorite trees. You can see all the trees. You can also see videos of us reading the books for each tree."

All trees and wreaths are based on children's books, and there are videos of volunteers reading those books online.

Voting costs $1, and profits go to the Snyder County libraries. The trees were sponsored and decorated by community groups and residents.

"Each tree was set up by one or two people. It wasn't the whole group coming in because of social distancing."

The library put all the trees by the windows, so you don't even have to go inside to see them.

"For Agapeland, which is a preschool, we know some of those families don't want to come into a closed facility like the library, so we made sure you could see it really easily from outdoors."