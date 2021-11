Because of high water levels and cooler weather repairs were stopped until next year.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Repairs to a dam in central Pa will not happen until next year.

DCNR started work to replace one of the seven bags that make up the inflatable fabri-dam on the Susquehanna River near Sunbury.

But because of high water levels and cooler weather, repairs were stopped until next year.

Each summer, the dam creates Lake Augusta at Shikellamy state park.