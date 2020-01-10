Drought conditions good for PA wineries

Hot, dry weather is ideal for growing grapes.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Much of Central Pennsylvania is under a drought watch, including Snyder County. Droughts are not good for most farmers, as many crops need lots of water to survive. But hot, dry weather is ideal for growing grapes.

"Grapes are prone to a lot of fungus, so a lot of rain or moisture is kind-of detrimental to them," Karl Zimmerman said.

Karl Zimmerman and his family own and operate Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards, which is right outside Middleburg. The winery has been here for about 20 years, and in that time Zimmerman has seen all kinds of weather. He says this year has been good for his grapes, which in turn makes it good for wine.

"I would say the quality is probably the best, I mean the grapes are in the nicest shape, they're probably the nicest grapes we've ever grown," Zimmerman said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by as workers harvested and processed grapes. Zimmerman says the grapes ripened well. The hot, dry weather concentrates the sugar in the grape, making it more flavorful.

"The quality is very good. The quantity is going to be off a little because of the frost in the spring," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says this year's white wines should be available within the next six months and the red wine within a year or two.

"But our old grapes are very good also, so don't want until spring to buy our wine," Zimmerman said.