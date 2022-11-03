x
Snyder County

Driver involved in wild crash in Shamokin Dam in custody

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — The driver involved in a wild crash last week in Snyder county is now in custody and will be arraigned Friday afternoon on a number of charges.

Officers say Theresa Risso's blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit when her vehicle hit four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before catapulting onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant along Routes 11 & 15 in Shamokin Dam.

When officers went to arrest her on Thursday, they couldn't find her.

Shamokin Dam Police say they received a tip that Risso was in Lackawanna County. U.S. Marshals picked her up around 11:30 Friday morning.

Risso's one-year-old daughter was in a car seat and is okay. Child services is also involved in the investigation.

Risso faces several charges including driving under the influence, child endangerment, and aggravated assault.

