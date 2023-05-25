x
Snyder County

Driver in wild Shamokin Dam crash sent to prison

Theresa Risso of Monroe Township was sentenced Thursday to state prison.
Credit: WNEP

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A driver in a spectacular crash that ended on the roof of a restaurant in Snyder County is headed to prison.

Theresa Risso of Monroe Township was sentenced Thursday to five to 25 years in state prison.

Security cameras captured the moments when Risso speeded south on Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam, eventually crashing on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

Five people were injured. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle with Risso was unhurt.

Risso pleaded guilty last month to endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, DUI, reckless endangerment, and several counts related to the crashes.

