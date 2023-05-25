Driver in wild Shamokin Dam crash sent to prison

Theresa Risso of Monroe Township was sentenced Thursday to state prison.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A driver in a spectacular crash that ended on the roof of a restaurant in Snyder County is headed to prison.

Theresa Risso of Monroe Township was sentenced Thursday to five to 25 years in state prison.

Security cameras captured the moments when Risso speeded south on Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam, eventually crashing on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

Five people were injured. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle with Risso was unhurt.