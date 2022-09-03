Driver in Shamokin Dam crash released from hospital

So far, charges have not been filed but police believe alcohol contributed to the crash in Snyder County.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — The driver of a vehicle that ended up on the roof of a restaurant in Snyder County has been released from the hospital.

Police believe Theresa Risso of Selinsgrove had a high amount of alcohol in her system last week when she hit several vehicles along Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam before her SUV ended up on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

Risso was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A toddler in the vehicle was not seriously hurt.

So far, charges have not been filed, but police believe alcohol contributed to the crash in Snyder County.