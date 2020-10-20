Drive-thru Halloween event at Snyder County senior living community

Employees at one Brookdale Grayson Senior Living Community came up with a way to have a fun Halloween event, while being safe.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Halloween is a special time at Brookdale Grayson Senior Living Community near Selinsgrove. Typically the residents dress up and give out candy to around 600 community members. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, that's not happening this year. Instead, there will be an outdoor drive-thru event.

"Learning to adapt to the environment and to do things in a safe manner where our residents can still enjoy, and the community can still be a part of," Stephanie Wuerdeman said.

There have been zero coronavirus cases at Brookdale Grayson, and employees want to keep it that way. Instead of passing out candy, residents packed it in bags, wearing masks and gloves.

"You could see they were very happy about that because they are used to participating and passing out the candy. So it did give them a piece of that to participate as well, just not on the same level," Margaret Covey said.

"Most of them will be watching through their windows. If the weather cooperates, we'll have some outdoor areas where they can watch folks go by," Lennie Boop said.

There will be around 40 of these animatronic displays set up outside all around the facility.

"Special lighting, projections, special effects, just like a normal haunted house," Boop said.