Suspect in double homicide heads to trial in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Christopher Fernanders was in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

According to state police, Fernanders killed his ex-wife to quote, "put an end to evilness".

Christopher Fernanders had nothing to say as he walked into the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg for a hearing.

He faces a long list of charges including two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of his ex-wife Heather Campbell and her date Matthew Bowersox.

According to state police, Campbell and Bowersox were at Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove on July 10.

Fernanders had a GPS tracker on Campbell's vehicle and followed her to the restaurant.

A witness testified that he saw Fernanders pull up to the couple, get out of his truck, and shoot them multiple times.

After that, a man from inside the restaurant came outside and shot Fernanders.

Campbell and Bowersox both died.

Investigators say Campbell had a protection from abuse order against Fernanders and he was not allowed to own a gun.

Troopers say Fernanders used equipment to make a gun at home.

Investigators also found a murder-suicide letter inside Fernanders' truck outside Buffalo Wild Wings.

The letter was written by Fernanders and said he killed Campbell because she destroyed his life.