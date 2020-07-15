D.A.: Bystander who took down suspected shooter will not be charged

It happened Friday night outside the Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — The man who took down a suspected shooter in Snyder County will not be charged.

Troy Sprenkle wounded Christopher Fernanders outside Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove Friday night.

That's after cops say Fernanders shot and killed Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg and Heather Campbell of Treverton.

The woman had a protection from abuse order against Fernanders.

The district attorney calls Sprenkle's shooting of Fernanders justified because he was legally armed.