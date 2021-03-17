Community comes together for Brantley

A child from Snyder County is recovering from brain surgery and he is feeling the love from his community.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — In some ways, Brantley Herman is your average 7-year-old boy. He is a first-grader at Middleburg Elementary School and loves playing baseball. But the Herman family's world turned upside down last week when they found out Brantley has a brain tumor.

"It was very fast. It was a lot for everybody to absorb; it was a whirlwind," said Anne Carter, who works with Brantley's mom at Family Practice Center in Selinsgrove.

Carter says Brantley had been having headaches for a few weeks. The family was told the apple-sized tumor needed to be removed as soon as possible. After hearing that, Carter and her coworkers organized a car parade Sunday outside Brantley's house to make the little boy smile.

"We had firetrucks, we had tractor-trailer trucks, we had police cars. Everybody just gathered at Wood-Mode in Kreamer and we went in a convoy by his house," Carter said.

Monday was Brantley's surgery. His favorite colors are red and black, so his mom's coworkers all wore those colors. Brantley's school held a red and black day and Geisinger even lit the outside of the hospital red in honor of the little boy.

"Not only are they good customers of ours, they are friends of the family," Guiseppe Mazzamuto said.

Some businesses are hosting fundraisers for the Herman family. Both the Scarlet D and Original Italian Pizza in Mifflinburg are collecting money.

"This community, it's not only customers that come in here. People who come in here are family to us. If we can help out, that's what we want to do," Mazzamuto said.

Brantley's family says his surgery went well, but he has a long road ahead. They are grateful for all the support.