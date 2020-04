Some charities are accepting your unwanted items again in central Pennsylvania.

The stores have been closed under the governor's orders.

Community Aid did get a cleanup waiver, so they can have some employees clear bins and handle donations.

Donations can be dropped off in the carts at the doors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the store in Selinsgrove.