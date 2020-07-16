National coin shortage affecting local businesses

You may have seen signs asking you to pay with credit or debit cards or use exact change.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Domenico Napoli owns two restaurants in downtown Selinsgrove.

Bella's Pizza carries pizza and sandwiches and Isabella Ristorante is a fine dining restaurant where Napoli says 99 percent of customers pay with credit cards.

"Bella's Pizza it's not the same. Lately, it's been a little bit hard because of a shortage of change that we've seen across the market everywhere," said Napoli.

According to the United States Mint, the COVID-19 pandemic has cut down on the normal flow of coins in circulation through businesses, creating a nationwide coin shortage.

Fewer customers have been using cash with many turning to online shopping.

Business owners see the effects when they go to the bank and they don't have the change needed.

Napoli has been asking customers to pay with exact change or use credit cards.

"A lot of them don't have a credit card on them, or if they do have bills, they don't have the exact change, so we'll be struggling a little bit," Napoli said. "We try to run up the amount, even if we do lose 25 cents, 50 cents on the transaction."

It's not just small businesses being affected; Sheetz has more than 600 stores in six states.

"All of our stores across those six states are seeing an impact from the coin shortage," said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager.

Sheetz has signs up at all of its stores asking people to pay with a credit or debit card, exact change, or the store's app.

Customers can donate change to the company's Sheetz for Kids charity or add the change to a gift card.

"If they do not have exact change, that's alright. If people have to pay with cash, we are committed to total customer focus. We'll make that happen for them," said Ruffner.