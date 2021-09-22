Cats locked in storage unit, owner charged with cruelty

Investigators said dozens of cats were locked for hours in a storage unit near Hummels Wharf.

HUMMELS WHARF, Pa. — Dozens of cats were found in a small storage unit in Snyder County, and the person who allegedly put them there has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Investigators say John Muccio, 62. of Mount Carmel, placed 60 cats in a 10-by-15-foot storage unit along Lori Lane in Monroe Township, near Hummels Wharf.

Muccio is accused of leaving them there for several hours without food or water.