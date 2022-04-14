Catalytic converter stolen from church van

People have reported catalytic converters being stolen from their vehicles, the most recent theft from a church van.

PORT TREVORTON, Pa. — Members of Hope United Methodist Church are preparing for the church’s monthly community dinner.

Typically the van is used to deliver meals to people who can’t come to the dinner in person.

But that won’t be the case on this day.

”When he checked out the van yesterday in preparation for today he found out that indeed someone had stolen our catalytic converter from underneath our van, making it inoperable," Eric Ulsh said.

Ulsh is a Lay Servant at Hope United Methodist Church.

He says the church van’s catalytic converter was cut off from under the vehicle; he believes it happened late last month.

State police are investigating multiple thefts like this one.

”I have talked around town and I have found out that nothing locally, but Eastern Snyder County there have been other incidents of catalytic converters being stolen in the last few weeks," Ulsh said.

Ulsh says in addition to delivering meals, this van is used to transport church members to appointments.

Knowing someone stole from the church is disheartening.

”To target a church to make money for whatever purpose you have I think is getting on the low scale of activity," Ulsh added.

Since finding out what happened, Ulsh says other church members have stepped in to help.

”We’ll certainly then pool our resources here at the church to make sure no one goes without some of our services just because our van is down," Ulsh said.

Church members say they will continue their ministry but they will do so without their van until it is fixed.

If you have any information you are asked to call the state police.