Camp Cadet returns after two-year pause

Summer is right around the corner, and summer camps are already getting started. Camp Cadet is for kids interested in law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The sounds of marching cadences will be heard across the campus of Susquehanna University this week. It is all a part of Camp Cadet.

"They are out here enjoying everything from helicopters to K-9 bomb squad to physical training at approximately 5 o'clock in the morning. Some of these kids have never been up that early, so it makes it kind of neat," said officer Nathan Fisher.

Camp Cadet is back after two years off due to COVID. The kids get to do a number of things, like learn about state police helicopters.

It's run by the Pennsylvania State Police and takes place all over the state in hopes of getting kids interested in law enforcement.

"Police are not just pulling people over on the side of the road. We have cool stuff like aviation and K-9 and all these other aspects, so it definitely opens their eyes to what police and law enforcement do," said Trooper Andie Jacobs.

"My cousin just graduated from the state academy, and this makes me want to do it even more," said Radwil Susan, a cadet.

Campers are put through a mini boot camp setting while also having fun. During the week, they will learn about discipline and respect.

"With being involved in a lot of sports, I think I will take a lot of the discipline and learn how to respect people more," said Addison Wenzel, a cadet.

Former cadet campers Colbey Russell and Logan Brouse are helping out as camp counselors this week.

"In 2007, Trooper Brouse and I were in the same platoon here at Camp Cadet, and 15 years later, we are now here as counselors for the camp, supporting the mission of Camp Cadet and helping out in any way we can," said Russell.

The camp will run all week, and the cadets will graduate Friday night.