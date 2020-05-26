Businesses in Snyder County prepare to go green

As businesses prepare to reopen their doors we spoke with owners about the extra precautions they are taking.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Many businesses in Pennsylvania have been closed since mid-March, but as Snyder County moves to the governor's green phase on Friday, places here will reopen.

"We're going to add some outdoor seating out front. We'll have our back patio. Indoor seating, again, practice social distancing," Rick Shuck said.

Bot's Tavern is a staple on Market Street in Selinsgrove.

The place recently re-opened for takeout but owner Rick Shuck has been preparing to go to the green phase for more than a month.

He's been looking at what bars and restaurants in other states have done.

Bot's Tavern will now use disposable products.

"No plates, but in a basket with a basket liner. Probably plastic individual silverware, spoon knife, and fork. You'll get your ketchup in a souffle cup or a ketchup or mustard packet," Shuck said.

Shuck plans to limit the number of customers at one time.

Servers will wear masks and employees' temperatures will be taken before their shifts.

"We're going to get there, but we're going to do it at our pace and safely so that when we do open people think you know what? Bot's is doing it right, let's go there," Shuck said.

Gym owners are also getting ready to reopen.

"On our bikes, we're going to go every other bike. We have 15 bikes so that will cut the occupancy down a little bit. We're going to be doing some outside stuff as well," Maria Riccardi said.

Maria Riccardi owns 360 Unique Fitness in Selinsgrove.

The gym has an app that members will now use to RSVP for fitness classes.

"So I'll actually know how many people will be taking class and I won't have to worry about somebody just showing up," Riccardi said.

Riccardi marked the gym's floors with tape so people can social distance during aerobics class.

"It's been a rough road, not knowing if we were going to be able to make a comeback. I think that we are. I got a lot of help from the members, the members have been absolutely amazing," Riccardi said.

360 Unique Fitness will hold outdoor classes this weekend and will reopen the gym on Monday.