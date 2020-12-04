Business hands out hundreds of masks in Snyder County

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way gave out their entire supply of 300 masks before noon Saturday.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way set up a drive-thru mask giveaway in Shamokin Dam to help people comply with the governor's orders and stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the masks were given to the general public organizers say they were really thinking of medical staff

"We've been hearing that people are showing up at local hospitals asking for masks so knowing that the hospitals are already overburdened we're trying to ease some of that burden," said Joanne.

The event was slated to happen from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. but organizers say cars were already lining up here at the former K-mart building on Routes 11 and 15 before more than an hour early.

They gave out their entire supply of 300 masks before noon.

"None of the stores have em so I said that's it and I said if you can make one you're ok," said Sally Swope, Sunbury.

But even people who have been using homemade masks rigged up out of paper towels and rubber bands waited while united way volunteers went back to their office to scrounge up an additional 50 masks to give out.

"It's only a paper towel. So they rip like his is already starting to rip so we felt I needed something better because of my age and my physical health," said Alberta Hare, Sunbury.

Even after all the masks had been given out cars continued to show up looking for more masks.

That's why volunteers say they'll be hosting another event next weekend.

According to President of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way details about future mask giveaways will be posted on their website and announced on their Facebook page.