Police say the 10 year old was shot in the head with a rifle along 8th Street in Selinsgrove Tuesday afternoon.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A boy is in the hospital after being shot in Snyder County.

Police say the 10 year old was shot in the head with a rifle along 8th Street in Selinsgrove Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no word who fired the gun.