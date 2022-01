The body was found just before noon on Friday in Monroe Township.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Snyder County.

State police say they responded to the area of Airport Road and North Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, near Selinsgrove, for a report of a body found.

Officials say a man's body was discovered along the bank of Penn's Creek just before noon.

An autopsy is pending after the grisly discovery in Snyder County.