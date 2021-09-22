Beaver Community Fair celebrates 93 years in Snyder County

People enjoyed food, games, animals and exhibits.

BEAVER SPRINGS, Pa. — The Beaver Community Fair has been a staple in Snyder County for nearly 100 years. Despite the rainy weather, people still stopped by to enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

There are more than 5,000 entries in the exhibition area this year, with something for everyone.

"We've got entertainment here, group exhibits, arts and crafts, photography, vegetables, floral, fruits and nuts, 4-H projects, eggs," Beaver Community Fair Manager Crystal Glass said.

Most of the vendors and rides open in the evening, so on this day, people watched the animals. Members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America showcased their livestock.

"I'm showing dairy feeders and dairy heifers," Bailey Sweigart said.

Bailey Sweigart of McClure has been a member of 4-H for three years. He enjoys showing livestock.

"Then you just get to know everything about the animal, and then you and that animal have that bond, milking them and everything," Sweigart said.

Fair officials say the Beaver Community Fair is known for its pork sandwiches and sells more than 3,000 during the week.

If pork isn't what you're looking for, there are plenty of options.

"We have fish sandwiches. We have had, for quite a long time, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches," Brad Wright said.

The Bannerville Fire Company has had a stand for more than 40 years. It's a fundraiser for the volunteer fire company.

"Volunteer stuff, like our gear and anything that we have," Wright said.