Advice for keeping cool in sweltering Union County heat

On a day like this, it can be challenging to find ways to keep cool. We spoke with folks in Union County about how they are managing to beat this extreme heat.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — With temperatures in the high 90s, many folks will try to stay inside to beat the extreme heat, but folks who work outside have to find their own ways to stay cool.

"Hydrating way more than you usually do, when you wake up in the morning, you know, you want to drink something, but when you know you are going to be out in the heat, you want to drink even more. Sort of pre-hydrate before you get out there and bring more water than you need to," Mike Morris advised.

Morris, of Synergy Environmental, wears a unique mask that allows him to keep his neck and face cool while working.

"Pour some water on it and ring it out and then when you put it on your skin. That nice cool sort of semi-wet material helps cool you down a little bit and I decided to give it a try and it's not bad and you got to wear a mask anyway nowadays, so I might as well."

While some are working hard in this extreme heat, others at the Mifflinburg community pool are working hard to keep cool.

"Trying to stay cool here in the shade but we are going to the town pool here in a little bit trying to get wet," Alexis Bingaman said.

"We are just waiting now for it to open and we are just staying in the shade, drinking water," Amber Bierly said.

Teddy Deluca of Mifflinburg created a pool game to keep himself entertained and cool.

"I like to throw pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters into the pool and then I go and grab it and bring it back."