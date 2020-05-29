Barber in Selinsgrove opened at 12:01 Friday morning

With Snyder County officially in the green, one business in Selinsgrove isn't cutting corners, but they are clipping hair.

With Snyder County officially in the green, one business in Selinsgrove didn't waste any time getting back to work.

Duane DeWire welcomed his first customer in more than 10 weeks this morning.

First Class Male Barbershop on South Market Street reopened at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Local officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting, and the shop was lit up in green to celebrate.

DeWire says he was booked solid, with people coming in from Hershey and Harrisburg to get cuts.

He said, "We wanted to think outside the box, have a celebration, kind of take the edge off."

His first customer, Vincent Stoops, was getting more than a trim, he donated 14 inches of hair to wigs for kids.

Stoops said, "It's one of those things where it's so easy to do and make such a big impact that it's hard to say I can, and I shouldn't."