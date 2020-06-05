Balancing front-line health care work with motherhood

Balancing health care work with being a parent can be hard on a normal basis, but doing this during a pandemic is especially hard.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Being a mom is not an easy job but it's a rewarding one. Just ask Cindy Brown of Bethlehem.

"They're my two favorite passions in life, being a mom and being a nurse," Brown said.

Cindy is a nurse with Geisinger's Life Flight. She is also a mom to four daughters and a son.

"They are very familiar with Nurse Mom," Brown said.

Balancing motherhood with being a front-line health care worker can be tough, especially during a pandemic.

"They know that I'm busy at work sometimes and they know I see bad things sometimes. They know sometimes I come home and give them an extra hug and they're super resourceful as far as that," Brown said.

"It's bizarre. I'll be intubating a patient at work and you're in this whole life or death situation and then you come home and you're just playing Legos and Batman with your kids. It's almost two separate worlds sometimes," Dr. Lindsey Duguet said.

Dr. Lindsey Duguet is an emergency department doctor at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. She is also a mother to two young children, Lucca and Alexandra. She says when Lucca sees coronavirus coverage on television, he thinks his mom is going to fight the monsters at work.

"Pre-coronavirus he's like, 'oh, mom I don't want you to go to work,' and now he's like, 'OK, mom, go fight the monsters.' He's actually excited for me to go to work, which is funny," Duguet said.

Duguet says she has found a balance between being a mom and being on the front lines, but during the pandemic, it's a different type of stress.

"Been extra extra precautious about washing hands, and I go right upstairs to shower as soon as I get home, changing clothes in the garage," Duguet said.