A sense of normalcy in the Midd-West School District

The Midd-West School District is almost finished with its third week back at school and officials say things are going smoothly.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — From the outside, everything looks normal at Midd-West Elementary School in Middleburg, but inside a first grade classroom, desks are spaced 6 feet apart and there are bins at each desk for backpacks and accessories.

"Kids are happy. We love having their little faces back in the building, teachers as well. They have risen to the occasion, truly and taken on a whole steep learning curve," Julie Lohr said.

"Kids are learning, kids are happy, school is normal at this point," Lohr said.

"My staff were on pins and needles. Everybody was worried because we didn't know what was going to happen. Everything came together that first week," Thor Edmiston said.

The district in Snyder County has around 2,200 students. Officials say most of those students came back to school in person. They are eating lunch inside their classrooms, wearing masks, following social distancing markers, and learning how to properly sanitize.

Students get their temperatures taken every day before they start classes. If they have a fever, they're sent home. Officials say the students are getting used to all of these changes.

"At this point, they're all second nature now. They're all functioning and just doing school," Lohr said.

"I think they were just happy to get back into some sort of normalcy, to see their friends. What we've seen so far has been a very cooperative student body," Edmiston said.