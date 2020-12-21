Attempted robbery at Target in Snyder County

Troopers released security camera images of two men they believe are involved.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — State police are looking for two men in connection with an attempted robbery inside a Target store in Snyder County.

According to troopers, a man in a red t-shirt and sunglasses tried to rob the pharmacist at the Target in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove around noon on Monday.

Investigators released security camera images of the man and a suspected accomplice.

Troopers believe they left in a gold Honda CRV.