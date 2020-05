Police were notified by the parent of an 11-year-old girl who says she was asked for photos on Snap Chat.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — State Police have confirmed an assistant principal in the Selinsgrove School District is under investigation for allegedly asking an underage girl for nude photos.

Officers searched Assistant Principal Christopher Morrison's home this week, looking for pictures on any electronic devices.

