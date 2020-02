A man was sentenced six to 20 years in prison for a bank robbery in Middleburg.

Gregory Null, who's originally from western Pennsylvania, was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

He pulled out a gun and threatened to kill a clerk at Swineford National Bank in Middleburg in 2016.