Animal rescue reopens in Snyder County

T&D's Cats of the World reopened last month and masks are part of the new safety precautions.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — These tigers played just a few feet away from our cameras at T&D's Cats of the World.

Something guests love about this place is how close you can get to these big cats.

That's one of the reasons why the animal rescue near Middleburg is requiring all guests to wear masks when they visit.

"Visitors have been great about it for the most part. It's for the animals' safety. There's still a lot of unknowns about this virus, especially with animals and who can and cannot get it," Jennifer Mattive said.

T&D's Cats of the World reopened last month when Snyder County entered the yellow phase of the state's reopening process.

Even though Snyder County has now advanced to the green phase, masks are still part of the new safety precautions.

"Obviously the animals can't wear masks so visitors can help protect them," Mattive said.

In April eight tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

That is concerning for Jennifer Mattive and her family, who own T&D's Cats of the World.

"There's 13 tigers here now and we also have lions plus bobcats so it is concerning. We also have other species, too, like monkeys. Monkeys can catch colds from people," Mattive said.

Mattive says it's easy to social distance here.

It's about a one-mile walk to visit all of the animals, which means lots of open space.

"People have been aware of distancing themselves or trying to so I've been very proud of our visitors that have come so far," Mattive said.

The facility's aviary is closed for now out of caution because it is indoors.