Dozens of employees being evaluated after ammonia leak in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A developing story tonight out of Snyder County.

Residents near a meat packing business are being asked to stay inside after an ammonia leak.

Emergency officials say 3,000 gallons of ammonia leaked inside and outside of National Beef Packing near Selinsgrove.

46 employees were taken to the fire department to be evaluated.

Officials say the leak has been contained.

But out of an abundance of caution residents in the Monroe Township area are being asked to stay inside their homes with all windows and doors closed.